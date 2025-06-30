Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 16,804 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Palomar worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Palomar by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $153.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.73. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $175.85.

Insider Activity at Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,551,160.48. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total value of $79,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,479.80. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock worth $3,347,574. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.