Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,789 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $5,152,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $533.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.08 and a 200-day moving average of $536.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

