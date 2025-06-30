Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $116.01 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

