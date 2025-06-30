Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,114 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in ON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of ON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 2.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).