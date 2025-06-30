Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nutanix worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.