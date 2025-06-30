Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iRhythm Technologies worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $154.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.40. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,350. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,050. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

