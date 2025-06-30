Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

