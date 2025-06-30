Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobbi Doorenbos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,572 shares of company stock worth $5,045,246 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 352.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

