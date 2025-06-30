PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.04 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

