Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $173.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $244.00.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock worth $13,257,948. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

