Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

