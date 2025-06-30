PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.41 Thousand

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $13.41 thousand worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,987,683 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 497,987,683.25 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.01986659 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,385.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

