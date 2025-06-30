Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 8.3% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $55.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

