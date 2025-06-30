Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.14

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $105.70 million and $162.48 thousand worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 996,760,770 coins and its circulating supply is 734,767,800 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

