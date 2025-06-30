ORTHOFIX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded ORTHOFIX MEDICAL to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

OFIX stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. ORTHOFIX MEDICAL has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $434.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,921.62. This trade represents a 4.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $39,181.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,322 shares in the company, valued at $486,844.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 112,250 shares of company stock worth $1,380,970 and sold 7,620 shares worth $91,168. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ORTHOFIX MEDICAL by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

