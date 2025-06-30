Olin (NYSE:OLN) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $20.43 on Friday. Olin has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Olin by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Olin by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

