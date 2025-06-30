Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

