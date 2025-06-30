Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

