Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,724 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

