Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 236.6% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 357,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.