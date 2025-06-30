Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

