Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $167.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.37. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

