Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.67%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

