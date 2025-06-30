Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $181.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

