Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $834,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,224,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

