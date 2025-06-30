Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total value of $330,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,523,301. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,552 shares of company stock valued at $63,965,566. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $242.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.54. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

