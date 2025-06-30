NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NIKE Trading Up 15.3%

NYSE:NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

