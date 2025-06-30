Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 471 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $407.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.74 and a 200-day moving average of $482.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

