Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,380 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 0.4% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $116.10 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

