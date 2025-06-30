Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,831 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 128,200.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

