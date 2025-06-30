NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases $24,150.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 5,750 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,245.40. The trade was a 8.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
