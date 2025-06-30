NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Director Purchases $24,150.00 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 5,750 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $24,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,245.40. The trade was a 8.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

