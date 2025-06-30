Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.91. 1,080,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,454,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
Newsmax Stock Up 12.4%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54.
Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Newsmax
Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newsmax
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lululemon Slips as Rivals Rally: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- The Top Insider Sells From Q2: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why BigBear.ai Could Rally 100% and Catch Palantir Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.