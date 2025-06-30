Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.91. 1,080,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,454,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Newsmax Stock Up 12.4%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Get Newsmax alerts:

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Newsmax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMAX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Newsmax in the first quarter worth $309,000.

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.