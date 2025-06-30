New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,326 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $115,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,341,000 after purchasing an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $223.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $311.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

