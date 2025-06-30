New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,479 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $236,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

CVX opened at $143.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

