New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $100.64 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $100,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $183.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

