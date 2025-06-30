New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 730 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $900,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $67,393,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NFG opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $86.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.67. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 197.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 479.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

