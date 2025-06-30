New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 832 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $85.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -1.23.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

