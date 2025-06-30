New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0%

BMRN opened at $55.17 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.