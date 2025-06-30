New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $60.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

