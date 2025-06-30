New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FXI stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

