New Perspectives Inc Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

New Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $225.59 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $227.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.