New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

