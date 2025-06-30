Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,591,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $617.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $584.50 and a 200 day moving average of $582.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $620.79. The stock has a market cap of $611.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.