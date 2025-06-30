Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.