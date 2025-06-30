Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys 41 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

CAT stock opened at $385.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

