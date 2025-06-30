Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $457.13 Thousand

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $457.13 thousand worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00000351 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $417,606.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

