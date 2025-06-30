MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $576.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $556.32 and a 200-day moving average of $570.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $478.33 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.