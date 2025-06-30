Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

