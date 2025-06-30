Morpheus.Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.78 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $27.76 thousand worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,513.45 or 0.99666209 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,056.79 or 0.99242880 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.07935736 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $37,789.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

