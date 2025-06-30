MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.67 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.29. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

